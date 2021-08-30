Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Trading Down 5%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) was down 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.63 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 23,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,303,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VERU shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -908.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Veru by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Veru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Veru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veru by 1,877.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Veru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

