Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $34.88 Million Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Bill.com worth $34,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 486.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth $101,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bill.com alerts:

BILL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.62.

In other news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,217,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,738 shares of company stock valued at $34,099,858. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BILL opened at $283.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.72 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $288.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.