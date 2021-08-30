Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $37.91 Million Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 585,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,763 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $37,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,896,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,999,000 after buying an additional 4,151,640 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at about $22,373,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 512,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after acquiring an additional 231,110 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,202,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 339.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 129,428 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BBCA opened at $65.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.62. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $45.54 and a twelve month high of $66.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.