Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $38.54 Million Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,138 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 139,049 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.23% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $38,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 72,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 10.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 23.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

CATY opened at $40.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

CATY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.