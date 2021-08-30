Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of D.R. Horton worth $37,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $96.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

