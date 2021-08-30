Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,912 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $31,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,630 shares of company stock worth $7,483,520 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EA stock opened at $142.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

