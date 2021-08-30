Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Visteon were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter worth about $6,137,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 6.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 16.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,667,000 after purchasing an additional 24,654 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon stock opened at $109.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 107.62 and a beta of 2.01. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,529 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

