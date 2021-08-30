Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) & MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) Head-To-Head Survey

MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for MeaTech 3D and Vital Farms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeaTech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A Vital Farms 0 3 1 0 2.25

Vital Farms has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.43%. Given Vital Farms’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Profitability

This table compares MeaTech 3D and Vital Farms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A Vital Farms 3.66% 5.68% 4.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MeaTech 3D and Vital Farms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeaTech 3D N/A N/A -$18.52 million N/A N/A Vital Farms $214.28 million 3.22 $8.80 million $0.27 63.67

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than MeaTech 3D.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of MeaTech 3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Vital Farms shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Vital Farms shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vital Farms beats MeaTech 3D on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeaTech 3D

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its proprietary production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

