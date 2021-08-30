Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) Receives €32.59 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €33.99 ($39.99).

VIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.60 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday.

Shares of VIV stock traded up €0.25 ($0.29) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €32.48 ($38.21). 3,248,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €29.05. Vivendi has a 12-month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 12-month high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

