WalkMe’s (WKME) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.29.

Shares of NASDAQ WKME opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe in the second quarter worth about $709,667,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,334,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,945,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,677,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the second quarter worth $17,016,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

