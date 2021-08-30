Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $66,545,364.60 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 451,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $66,545,364.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,239,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,650,709.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, S Robson Walton sold 377,976 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $56,424,257.28.

On Thursday, August 19th, S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56.

On Monday, June 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,051,930 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $145,460,880.40.

On Friday, June 25th, S Robson Walton sold 1,549,447 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $214,365,992.45.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 773,922 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $105,640,353.00.

On Monday, June 21st, S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $119,686,406.82.

On Friday, June 18th, S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30.

On Wednesday, June 16th, S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $169,584,689.84.

On Monday, June 14th, S Robson Walton sold 1,013,942 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $142,357,456.80.

On Friday, June 11th, S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $244,728,611.55.

NYSE:WMT opened at $146.52 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.