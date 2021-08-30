Walmart’s (WMT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Walmart stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.33. The stock had a trading volume of 134,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 363,513 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $53,301,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,659,592.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

