WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 390 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI opened at $232.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $233.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.