WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 916 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 269,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.1% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,166,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,803. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

