WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.18% of Terminix Global worth $10,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 42.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Terminix Global by 20.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 108,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Terminix Global by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Terminix Global by 8.6% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 126,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Terminix Global by 9.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE:TMX opened at $41.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.80. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

