WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 78.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 17.6% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Intel by 2,908.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Intel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist reduced their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

INTC opened at $54.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $220.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.71. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

