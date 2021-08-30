WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $12.22 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,402,000 after purchasing an additional 582,538 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after buying an additional 568,957 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Stryker by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,110,000 after buying an additional 361,999 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1,088.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 336,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,035,000 after buying an additional 308,454 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Stryker by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 528,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,844,000 after buying an additional 281,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $273.42 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $194.04 and a 12 month high of $275.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

