WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 80,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,495,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 20.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.14. 1,663,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,811. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.71. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

