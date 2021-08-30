WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 601 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,618 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $267.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $217.40 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.12.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

