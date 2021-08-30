Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.1% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Waste Management by 100.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Waste Management by 90.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,375,000 after buying an additional 820,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after buying an additional 647,203 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,678,000 after buying an additional 584,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,649,000 after buying an additional 564,338 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $154.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

