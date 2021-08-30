Watchman Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Watchman Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,662,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,544,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 114.7% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 167.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,139,000 after buying an additional 205,653 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.10. The company had a trading volume of 68,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,558. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

