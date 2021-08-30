Watchman Group Inc. Sells 1,970 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Watchman Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renasant Bank lifted its position in Unilever by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Unilever stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.65. The stock had a trading volume of 31,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,447. The company has a market cap of $146.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

