Watchman Group Inc. Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Watchman Group Inc. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.5% of Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $997,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $550,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.86. 78,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,477. The stock has a market cap of $143.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.03. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

