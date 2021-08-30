Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Watts Water Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Watts Water Technologies has a payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to earn $5.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

WTS stock opened at $170.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.86. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $94.42 and a 1-year high of $171.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.15.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

