Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stake Increased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 21.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTS opened at $170.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.42 and a 12-month high of $171.04.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

