Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 1,502 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 0.1% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $265.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,906. The company has a market cap of $245.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

