Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WEBR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Weber alerts:

NYSE:WEBR opened at $16.27 on Monday. Weber has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.