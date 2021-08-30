Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss Sells 50,000 Shares

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.17, for a total value of C$608,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,023,709.52.
Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 27th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$607,500.00.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.21, for a total value of C$610,500.00.
- On Friday, August 20th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total value of C$596,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.68, for a total value of C$634,000.00.
- On Monday, August 16th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.61, for a total value of C$630,500.00.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total value of C$487,600.00.
Shares of WDO stock opened at C$12.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 14.67. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$7.78 and a 1-year high of C$14.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.35.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
