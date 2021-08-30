Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss Sells 50,000 Shares

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.17, for a total value of C$608,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,023,709.52.

Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$607,500.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.21, for a total value of C$610,500.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total value of C$596,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.68, for a total value of C$634,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.61, for a total value of C$630,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total value of C$487,600.00.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$12.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 14.67. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$7.78 and a 1-year high of C$14.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.56.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

