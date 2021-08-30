Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Up 42.3% in August

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3,805.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SBI opened at $9.73 on Monday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.