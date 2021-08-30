William Henry English Sells 19,300 Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director William Henry English sold 19,300 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$13,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,334 shares in the company, valued at C$29,467.12.

Shares of GXE opened at C$0.69 on Monday. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

