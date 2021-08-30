Winch Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 197.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of VAW stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,909. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.88. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

