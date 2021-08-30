Winch Advisory Services LLC Purchases 443 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period.

Shares of SPIB traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,436. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $37.19.

