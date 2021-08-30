Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 244 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Winch Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 390.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 48.1% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.54. The company had a trading volume of 244,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,145,631. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $199.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.