Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,086 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Winch Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 328,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 322,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 88,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,533,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,031,000 after acquiring an additional 521,284 shares during the period.

Shares of SPAB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,796. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.13. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $31.02.

