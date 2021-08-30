Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WDAY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $296.26.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $269.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.05. Workday has a twelve month low of $195.81 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The company has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,248,727.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Workday by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 523.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after buying an additional 79,378 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Workday by 8.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,406,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

