Workiva (NYSE:WK) Sets New 52-Week High at $143.34

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $143.34 and last traded at $142.55, with a volume of 118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on WK. Truist upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $682,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $76,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 795,672 shares of company stock worth $100,669,538 in the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,714,000 after purchasing an additional 51,188 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,573,000 after purchasing an additional 72,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

