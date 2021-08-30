Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.96. Xilinx posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $157.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.92. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $156.55.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.