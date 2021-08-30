xSuter (XSUTER) Hits Market Cap of $4.49 Million

xSuter (CURRENCY:XSUTER) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, xSuter has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One xSuter coin can currently be bought for approximately $224.49 or 0.00460178 BTC on exchanges. xSuter has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $228,738.00 worth of xSuter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xSuter Profile

xSuter’s total supply is 20,000 coins. xSuter’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io

