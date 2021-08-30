Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YKLTY opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $30.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YKLTY shares. upgraded Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.

