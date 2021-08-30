Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YKLTY opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $30.30.

Get Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on YKLTY shares. upgraded Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.