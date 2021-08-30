Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,493 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,237 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after acquiring an additional 969,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $507,942,000 after acquiring an additional 86,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,247,000 after acquiring an additional 205,090 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $131.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

