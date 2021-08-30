Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.02. American Public Education reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Public Education.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APEI. Truist Securities decreased their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist decreased their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. American Public Education has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $39.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14. The company has a market cap of $496.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 118.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 1,297.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Public Education (APEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.