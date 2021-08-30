Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will post $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.29 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year sales of $5.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.71.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,271.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,227 shares of company stock worth $3,208,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,032,000 after buying an additional 47,310 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112,883.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 499.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.65. The company had a trading volume of 121,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.96 and a 200 day moving average of $133.89. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

