Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $281.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will post $281.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $285.00 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $128.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Voya Financial.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $195,750.00. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Voya Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,171,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,605. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

