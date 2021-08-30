Zacks: Analysts Expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) to Post -$0.67 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) will report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.61). Eledon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($3.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.49) to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

ELDN stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.94. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $803,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,338,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,676,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $11,938,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $289,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

