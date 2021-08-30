Zacks: Analysts Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $198.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report $198.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.00 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $213.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $814.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $805.60 million to $822.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,690. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.