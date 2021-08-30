Zacks: Analysts Expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.01). Profire Energy reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Profire Energy.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.65 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Profire Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.