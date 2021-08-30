Zacks: Analysts Expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Brokerages expect that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. Skyline Champion posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKY. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,940. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 33.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 59.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $3,535,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 23,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,153,000 after acquiring an additional 113,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $65.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.42. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $66.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 2.19.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.