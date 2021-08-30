Zacks: Analysts Expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Will Announce Earnings of $5.64 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) will post earnings of $5.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full-year earnings of $27.09 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.50 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at about $713,562,000. FMR LLC raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 51.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,626 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $309,405,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 34.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,522,000 after purchasing an additional 845,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $193,916,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.52. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion and a PE ratio of 8.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.2068 per share. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

