Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280.06 Million

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to announce sales of $280.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $271.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.40 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $265.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

NYSE:CPT traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.79. The stock had a trading volume of 909,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.03, a PEG ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.01 and a 200 day moving average of $125.93. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $86.19 and a one year high of $152.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $3,175,987.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,401,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

