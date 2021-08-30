Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Largo Resources’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Largo Resources will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Largo Resources.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $54.29 million for the quarter.

LGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

NYSE LGO traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.82. Largo Resources has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.40 million and a PE ratio of 42.41.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Largo Resources (LGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.